Youth spits in conductor's face after being told to leave train in Lancashire

The incident happened after the train conductor caught four youths travelling without tickets yesterday (Tuesday, January 25).

The group was told to leave the service at Huncoat railway station, causing one youth to spit in the guard's face.

British Transport Police said the train conductor used his 'spit kit' to obtain DNA evidence.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

