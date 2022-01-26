Youth spits in conductor's face after being told to leave train in Lancashire
A youth spat in a conductor's face after being told to leave a train in Lancashire for riding without a ticket.
The incident happened after the train conductor caught four youths travelling without tickets yesterday (Tuesday, January 25).
The group was told to leave the service at Huncoat railway station, causing one youth to spit in the guard's face.
British Transport Police said the train conductor used his 'spit kit' to obtain DNA evidence.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.