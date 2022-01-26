High-performance cars in South Ribble, Leyland and Chorley have been targeted by thieves from an organised crime group, police said.

The offenders, who "cross the border to commit crimes in the county", break into homes before stealing car keys - a crime known as a Hanoi burglary.

Officers said several victims disturbed the thieves before their car was stolen, but others were not so lucky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent surge in car thefts in Lancashire prompted police to issue a warning

One man did not see anything unusual after his car alarm went off, but when he went back to bed, his vehicle was stolen minutes later.

PC Walker, from Lancashire Police, said: "Please be assured we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to tackle this ... but this is an ask from me to be extra vigilant now.

"If we make it hard work for them, they will go elsewhere.

"We want to make Lancashire too much of a hostile environment for these thieves to work in and if we all come together, we can do that."

Police urged residents to keep keys as far away as possible from the car, preferably in a faraday bag or tin foil to stop the thieves using a relay device.

Officers also said it was a good idea to put car keys away so if thieves did break into your home, it would be harder for them to find them.

"If you are lucky enough to have multiple vehicles, block them in with each other," PC Walker added.

"If anybody would like some crime prevention advice, please feel free to get in touch with your local policing team."

You can report any suspicious activity via 999, 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

For more tips on how to keep your vehicle secure, visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.