‘Your exhaust isn’t impressing anyone’ - was the message by Lancs Police to Fast and Furious wannabe drivers who descended on a Tesco car park, turning it into the Grand Prix.

Police in Chorley and South Ribble had a busy shift over the weekend, handing out five Section 59 warnings and seized a car after a day of 'traffic trouble'.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Alex and SC Helena were out and about dealing with what can only be described as “Fast & the Infuriating” - a busy shift full of traffic-related nonsense and questionable driving choices.

“Revving up the Wrong Tree. First stop: Walton Summit Industrial Estate — where a driver thought excessive engine revving was a good idea. Section 59 warning was issued. Note to drivers: Your exhaust isn’t impressing anyone except maybe your own ego.

“Tesco Car Park Grand Prix. A driver with zero insurance but maximum confidence attempted the Leyland Tesco time trials. Ignored give ways, ignored pedestrians, and then got ignored no more. Section 59 issued. Reported for no insurance. Vehicle seized under Sec 165 RTA.”

They added some of the excuses they were met with included, “It didn’t feel like speeding…” by a driver caught breaking the sound barrier (or at least the speed limit) in his electric car.

When asked why he was going so fast, he said: “It doesn’t feel like you’re going that quick in an EV!”

They then responded to reports of three males lurking suspiciously around a motorcycle in Chorley - bolt cutters in hand.

The police spokesperson added: “Luckily, they legged it before doing any real damage.

“Please keep your bikes locked, chained, and ideally out of sight - make life difficult for the thieves, not easy. Boy Racers, Meet RealityTwo cars in convoy.

“Two drivers. Both received Section 59 warnings in Chorley. Unfortunately for one of them, this wasn’t their first offence this year. Result? Car seized.

“Driver demoted to back seat spectator status.

“Moral of the story: drive sensibly or your car becomes someone else’s problem.”

In total - Five Section 59s (including one car seizure), one vehicle seized for no insurance and one driver reported for driving uninsured.