Manhunt underway after Chorley boy, 14, injured in hit and run on Bolton Road
A spokesperson for the police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy suffered minor injuries in a fail-to-stop collision in Chorley.
“It was reported that an small white or cream hatchback car collided with the 14-year-old, who was riding a push bike on Bolton Road, near to ‘The Family Shop’ on 11th September.
“Thankfully the boy was not seriously injured, however the driver did not stop at the scene, and enquiries are now ongoing to trace them and their vehicle.”
If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, or if you have CCTV or Dashcam footage of Bolton Road between 3:15pm and 3:30pm, please call 101 quoting log 0953 of 11th September.