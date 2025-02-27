Young boy and man in his 20s taken to hospital following Lancashire motorway crash
Lancashire Police were called to a report of a crash at around 8:15pm last night, between a Mercedes E63S and an Audi S3 on the M65, near to Junction 12 (Brierfield.)
A Ford Fusion then collided with the Mercedes following this initial collision.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries, and the passenger of the Mercedes, a young boy, suffered injuries, which police say “are thankfully not thought to be life threatening or changing”.
Both of these were taken to hospital for treatment and no one else was injured in the collision.
Two men, aged 20 and 26, both from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sgt Tom Malley of our Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision has left a little boy injured.
“Although two arrests have been made, our investigation is very much ongoing, and that is why I’m now appealing to you.
“If you witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please get in touch. If you have footage of the Mercedes or the Audi prior to the collision, we’d also ask that you contact us.”
You can call 101 quoting log 1231 of 26th February, or email [email protected].