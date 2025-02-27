A59 in Worston, Lancashire closed at one of its junctions due to a crash
At 8:15am, this morning, Ribble Valley Police confirmed that the A59 in Worston is currently closed at the junction of Worston Road due to a road traffic collision.
Posting on Facebook the force said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we clear the road.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
The A-road closure coems as else where in East Lancashire, the M65 remains closed westbound between junctions 14 and 11 due to a crash.
