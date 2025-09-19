A person has been arrested and another interviewed after a drugs bust at a Lancashire home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Barnoldswick.

One suspect was arrested and was subsequently interviewed, the investigation into the illegal activities continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Barnoldswick on Thursday. One suspect was arrested and was subsequently interviewed, the investigation into the illegal activities continues. | Colne and West Craven Police

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “You said we did!

“Hopefully, this will help to reduce and prevent the anti-social behaviour that has caused so many issues for residents of this street, that have had to live with this for far too long.

“This warrant is a direct result of Police and the local communities working together, to try and improve the area in which you live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Whilst I appreciate that there are many other issues that need to be addressed, including other people who are dealing drugs, please be assured that these are being looked at, and will be addressed in the near future.

“This kind of illegal activity will not be and should not have to be tolerated.”

If you would like to inform police about things that are happening in your area you can contact Lancashire Police via email - [email protected] or call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.