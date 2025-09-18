A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child under the age of 13.

The man from Nelson was arrested earlier this afternoon and remains in custody.

A 46-year-old man from Nelson has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child under 13. | Stock image

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “Earlier today we asked for your help identifying a man we wanted to speak to as part of an investigation in sexual touching in Barnoldswick.

“Just to update you, a 46-year-old man from Nelson has this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child under 13.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”