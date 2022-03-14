Yobs throw stones and mud at emergency services battling fire in Preston
Emergency services were pelted with mud and stones as they tackled a fire in Preston.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:46 pm
Crews were called to extinguish a fire in Ribbleton on Sunday evening (March 13).
Upon arrival, firefighters were reportedly attacked by a group of people throwing mud and stones.
"Although none of the firefighters sustained injuries, this behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
LFRS has been approached for more information about this incident.
