Yobs throw stones and mud at emergency services battling fire in Preston

Emergency services were pelted with mud and stones as they tackled a fire in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 14th March 2022, 4:46 pm

Crews were called to extinguish a fire in Ribbleton on Sunday evening (March 13).

Upon arrival, firefighters were reportedly attacked by a group of people throwing mud and stones.

"Although none of the firefighters sustained injuries, this behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

LFRS has been approached for more information about this incident.

