XL Bully fighting dog seized and destroyed after mauling woman in Preston

A dangerously out-of-control XL Bully - used as a fighting dog - has been ‘destroyed’ after attacking a woman in Preston.

The dog was loose and unmuzzled in the street when it mauled the woman in Kingsway, off Blackpool Road, Ashton at 8.44pm on June 24.

Lancashire Police were called to the scene and the dog was seized, while ambulance crews took the injured woman to hospital with serious bites to her chest and leg.

One Kingsway resident said she heard the woman ‘screaming for her life’ as she was mauled in the street.

XL Bully had been used as a fighting dog

The force said the dog - which was suspected to be an XL-Bully type - was ‘dangerously out of control’. It was seized and placed in kennels while a police dog expert made a judgment on the breed and whether it was a danger to the public.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed the dog was an XL Bully and had been used as a fighting dog. It has since been destroyed.

A spokesperson for the force added: “A 49-year-old woman accepted an adult caution after being voluntarily interviewed for offences of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury and possessing/having custody of a fighting dog.

