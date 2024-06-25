Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An XL Bully-type dog has been seized by police after attacking a woman in Preston.

Police were called to Kingsway, a quiet residential street in Ashton, where the woman was mauled by the loose dog around 8.44pm last night.

Officers seized the out-of-control dog while paramedics treated the woman who suffered serious bites to her chest and leg. She was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

One resident said the woman could be heard ‘screaming’ from the next street over. She said the dog lives in Kingsway, off Blackpool Road, and was loose and not wearing a muzzle.

Lancashire Police said the dog’s owner has been identified and an investigation is under way. The dog will be at risk of being destroyed if the police investigation finds the owner failed to comply with restrictions on the banned breed.

Lancashire Police statement

A police spokesperson told the Post: “We were called at 8.44pm yesterday (Monday, June 24) to a report a woman had been bitten by a dog on Kingsway, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.

“The dog was loose in the street at the time of the bite. Officers attended and an XL Bully type dog was seized.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment on dog bite injuries to her chest and leg.

“We know the owner and it is being investigated.”

North West Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was taken to hospital but was unable to provide further details.

Dog at risk of being put down

The force believes the dog is likely an XL-Bully but was unable to say for certain at this stage. Last year, the government added XL Bullies to the UK’s banned and dangerous breed list.

It’s now illegal to breed, sell and rehome XL Bully-type dogs, or allow them to stray in England and Wales.

Those who already own XL Bully-type dogs must comply with a number of restrictions including keeping them on a lead and muzzled in public, having them neutered and having third party liability insurance. Owners also require a certificate of exemption from the government.