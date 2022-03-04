Paramedics found a woman in her 30s with head injuries after being called to an address in Spring Street, Crawshawbooth, on Tuesday (March 1).

The woman – who can now be named as 38-year-old Lisa Price – was pronounced dead at the scene, with police alerted to the situation at around 10.20pm.

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, who were arrested on suspicion of murder were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

On Friday (March 4), detectives urged anyone with CCTV footage covering the area between Tuesday lunchtime and Wednesday morning (March 2) to come forward.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to Lisa’s death and I would ask anybody with information which could assist our inquiry to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the police on 101, quoting log number 1506 of March 1.

