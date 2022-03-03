Three men arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in Lancashire
A woman died after being found with “head injuries” in Rossendale, prompting a murder investigation.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:17 pm
Paramedics found a woman in her 30s with head injuries after being called to an address in Spring Street, Crawshawbooth, on Tuesday (March 1).
The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene, with police alerted to the situation by paramedics at around 10.20pm.
“An investigation into the woman’s death is underway,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
