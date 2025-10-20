Teen flasher wanted by police after indecently exposing himself in Church

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a report a teenager was seen indecently exposing himself in Church.

It happened just before 2.25am yesterday at the junction of Manor Place/Dunkenhalgh Way/ Henry Street.

The suspect is described as white and was wearing grey joggers and a black jacket.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We would ask anyone who was driving in the area at that time to check their dashcam footage to see if they saw anything suspicious.

“Nobody has been arrested at this time. However, our enquires are very much ongoing.”

If you have information or footage that can help our investigation team, please call 101 and quote log 178 of 19th October 2025.

