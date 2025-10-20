Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a report a teenager was seen indecently exposing himself in Church.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened just before 2.25am yesterday at the junction of Manor Place/Dunkenhalgh Way/ Henry Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a report a teenager was seen indecently exposing himself in Church. | Police Scotland

The suspect is described as white and was wearing grey joggers and a black jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “We would ask anyone who was driving in the area at that time to check their dashcam footage to see if they saw anything suspicious.

“Nobody has been arrested at this time. However, our enquires are very much ongoing.”

If you have information or footage that can help our investigation team, please call 101 and quote log 178 of 19th October 2025.