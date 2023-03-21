News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Woman wanted by police for breaching court order has links to Preston

A woman who is wanted by Merseyside Police has links to Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT

Terri Pearson is wanted for breaching a court order at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.The 32-year-old is described as white, of slight build, 5ft tall, with brown/blonde hair and green eyes.She has links to Preston and Liverpool.

Read More
Chorley woman stole over £37k from her grandfather before spending it on drugs, ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference number 23000035914.

Terri Pearson is wanted for breaching a court order at Liverpool Crown Court (Credit: Merseyside Police)
Terri Pearson is wanted for breaching a court order at Liverpool Crown Court (Credit: Merseyside Police)
Terri Pearson is wanted for breaching a court order at Liverpool Crown Court (Credit: Merseyside Police)
Most Popular

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.