Woman wanted by police for breaching court order has links to Preston
A woman who is wanted by Merseyside Police has links to Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT
Terri Pearson is wanted for breaching a court order at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.The 32-year-old is described as white, of slight build, 5ft tall, with brown/blonde hair and green eyes.She has links to Preston and Liverpool.
Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, quoting reference number 23000035914.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.