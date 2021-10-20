Woman wanted after person stabbed in leg in Blackburn

A woman was stabbed in the leg at an address in Blackburn on October 7.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police said her injury wasn't life-threatening.

Detectives would now like to speak to Yvonne McCrudden, 22, in connection with the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Sam Wright, of Blackburn Police, said: "We would like to locate Yvonne in connection with this incident and are appealing to anybody who knows where she is or has seen her.

"If you do have information about where she is please do not approach her, but call us straight away."

Yvonne is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with hair which is partially shaved and partially permed.

She also has tattoos on her neck, police said.

Yvonne McCrudden (pictured) is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with hair which is partially shaved and partially permed. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anybody with information should call 101, or 999 for immediate sightings, quoting log number 1696 of October 7.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.