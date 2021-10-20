A BMW struck a boy as was crossing Newchurch Road on a scooter on June 24, leaving him unconscious with serious head injuries.

The 8-year-old boy was rushed to Manchester Children's Hospital where police said he is still recovering from his injuries.

Anthony McKenna, 34, was traced by officers within days and was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and other driving offences linked to the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenna pleaded guilty to these at a previous hearing and was sentenced to 24 months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, October 19.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Sgt Michael Higginson said: "To think that McKenna was able to drive off after leaving a young boy unconscious on the road is beyond belief.

"He was already disqualified from driving and shouldn't have been behind the wheel that day, which he knew.

McKenna was sentenced to 24 months in prison after a young boy was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Bacup. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I am thankful that we were able to find him quickly and wish the victim and his family well as he continues to recover from his injuries."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.