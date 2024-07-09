Woman suffers 'head injury' after being attacked by man on Waverledge Road in Great Harwood
Police were called after a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man on Waverledge Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday, May 11.
The woman suffered an “injury to her head” after the offender threw a bag at her.
He also damaged her mobile phone before making off.
A 20-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He was bailed until September.
Officers on Thursday (July 9) launched a public appeal for information.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to members of the public who saw the assault and who tried to help the woman.
“We also believe a tractor passed by and saw what happened and we would like to speak to the driver.
“We also want anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”
If you have any information that could help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1229 of May 11.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.