Woman suffers 'head injury' after being attacked by man on Waverledge Road in Great Harwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman suffered a “head injury” after she was attacked by a man in Great Harwood.

Police were called after a woman in her 20s was attacked by a man on Waverledge Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday, May 11.

The woman suffered an “injury to her head” after the offender threw a bag at her.

He also damaged her mobile phone before making off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman in her 20s was attacked by a man on Waverledge Road in Great Harwood (Credit: Google)A woman in her 20s was attacked by a man on Waverledge Road in Great Harwood (Credit: Google)
A woman in her 20s was attacked by a man on Waverledge Road in Great Harwood (Credit: Google) | Google

A 20-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He was bailed until September.

Officers on Thursday (July 9) launched a public appeal for information.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to speak to members of the public who saw the assault and who tried to help the woman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We also believe a tractor passed by and saw what happened and we would like to speak to the driver.

“We also want anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”

If you have any information that could help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1229 of May 11.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceBlackburnCCTV