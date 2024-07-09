£168,000 cannabis farm containing more than 200 plants found in Sunny Brow, Coppull after neighbour tip-off
More than 200 cannabis plants have been found at an address in Coppull.
The plants were found at an address on Sunny Brow, Coppull, on Monday after police received reports of a strong, persistent smell of the drug. Lancashire Police said the electricity had been bypassed and there was a "very real risk of fire" as "terrifyingly the fuse was so unstable it was too hot to hold".
A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
On average a cannabis plant is worth around £840 per plant.
The size of the farm found by officers is thought to be valued in the region of £168,000.