Woman suffers broken jaw after being punched outside Preston bar in 'unprovoked attack'
A woman suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth after being punched outside a bar in Preston on Friday (July 23).
The victim was attempting to break up a fight between two women outside Replay in Main Sprit Weind when she was attacked at around 3am, police said.
The woman - who is in her 20s - was punched in the face, breaking her jaw and several teeth.
She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
DC Gary Brackley, of Preston CID, said: "This is a police appeal to identify two people following a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack.
"The victim was acting as a peacemaker in a fight between two women when she was assaulted.
"Given the injuries and circumstances of the attack we are urging witnesses to come forward to assist with identifying the individuals responsible."
Police said they are particularly keen to speak to the man and woman in the CCTV images who they believe could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0218 of July 23.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
