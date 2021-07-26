Man and woman arrested after police uncover suspected brothel in Preston

Police have uncovered a suspected brothel at a home in Harling Road, Preston. A 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested. Pic: Google

Preston Neighbourhood Police conducted a search at the home in Harling Road, off New Hall Lane, on Thursday (July 22) and two people were arrested.

A 53-year-old woman from Preston and a 50-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire have been arrested on suspicion of offences of human trafficking under the Modern Slavery Act and being concerned in the management of a brothel.

A police spokesman added that "interviews and enquiries are ongoing".

The force has not said whether any suspected victims of human trafficking have been rescued.

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1484 of July 22. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.