Police closed Blackpool Road in Ashton whilst ambulance and fire crews attended the scene in the early hours of this morning.

The road was closed both ways between Tulketh Road and Pedders Lane whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring website Inrix reports that a car has overturned in the crash. No details on casualties have been released at this stage.

Blackpool Road, Preston is shut between Cottam Lane and Tulketh Road this morning (Thursday, December 29)

It said: "A5085 Blackpool Road in both directions closed due to overturned car from Cottam Lane to A5072 Tulketh Road. Traffic is coping well."

Police are advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman added: “We have closed Blackpool Road at Ashton on Ribble between the junction with Tulketh Road and Pedders Lane due to a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has reopened.”