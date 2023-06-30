Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13.

She was groped at the collection point inside McDonald’s at Two Saints Retail Park, off Park Road, in the town centre.

Nearly seven weeks later, the force is asking the public to help identify the suspect, who was aged in his late teens/early 20s.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 with an average build and medium length dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt, black Nike trousers and blue trainers with white soles.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for your help in our investigation into an offence of sexual assault on a woman in Ormskirk.

“If you can help us identify the suspect or if it was you involved, please contact us by emailing [email protected] – quoting log 1167.”