News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Woman sexually assaulted inside Ormskirk McDonald's at Two Saints Retail Park

An investigation is under way after a woman was sexually assaulted at McDonald’s.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13.

She was groped at the collection point inside McDonald’s at Two Saints Retail Park, off Park Road, in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nearly seven weeks later, the force is asking the public to help identify the suspect, who was aged in his late teens/early 20s.

Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13
Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13
Most Popular

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 with an average build and medium length dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt, black Nike trousers and blue trainers with white soles.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for your help in our investigation into an offence of sexual assault on a woman in Ormskirk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you can help us identify the suspect or if it was you involved, please contact us by emailing [email protected] – quoting log 1167.”

Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant at Two Saints Retail Park, Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant at Two Saints Retail Park, Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13
Lancashire Police said the woman was assaulted at the McDonald’s restaurant at Two Saints Retail Park, Ormskirk at around 3am on Saturday, May 13