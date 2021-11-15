Woman posing as a carer tries to enter pensioner's home in Preston

The woman, described as Asian and in her 30s-40s, knocked on the woman's door in College Court, off Garstang Road, yesterday evening (Sunday, November 14).

She tried to talk her way inside the woman's home by posing as her new carer, but the wary pensioner refused to let her in.

The woman also attempted to open a keysafe outside the home, say police, who are urging people in the area to stay 'alert' and report any suspicious activity.

A police spokesman said: "We are wanting to warn people to be alert in the College Court area of Preston.

"We have had reports of a female who has called on an elderly victim purporting to be her carer.

"She has also appeared to try a keysafe. Fortunately the elderly victim did not let her in.

The woman targeted a pensioner's home in College Court, off Garstang Road, Preston, on Sunday evening (November 14). Pic: Google

"The offender is described as an asian female, 30-40 years of age, of a slim build and wearing a headscarf and a dark coat.

"Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101 or 999 in cases of emergency. Thanks for your assistance."

