A woman in her 30s was attacked by another woman at the Texaco petrol station (Lock Mill Service Station) in Bolton Road at around 11.30pm on July 8.

The victim suffered a broken ankle.

Officers on Monday (August 7) released CCTV images of three people they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

Do you recognise these people? Officers want to speak to them following an assault in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise this woman?

“We want to speak to her in connection with an assault at Lock Mill Service Station in Blackburn last month.

“We also want to speak to the two men pictured.”