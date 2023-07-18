News you can trust since 1886
Woman injured after man throws lit object inside Boots store during incident at Blackburn shopping centre

A man who injured a woman after throwing a lit object inside a Boots store in Blackburn has been arrested.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST

Police were called to reports of arson at The Mall in Church St at around 11.55am on Tuesday (July 18).

It was reported a man had thrown a lit object inside the Boots store, injuring a woman.

She was taken to hospital but police said her injuries are not thought to be serious.

A woman was injured after a man threw a lit object inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)A woman was injured after a man threw a lit object inside a shopping centre in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Det Insp Heather Martin, from Blackburn CID, said: “Our officers quickly attended the scene and made an arrest.

“I want to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol Blackburn town centre, as they normally do, and I would encourage anybody with concerns to approach them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 663 of July 18, 2023.