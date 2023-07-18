Woman injured after man throws lit object inside Boots store during incident at Blackburn shopping centre
Police were called to reports of arson at The Mall in Church St at around 11.55am on Tuesday (July 18).
It was reported a man had thrown a lit object inside the Boots store, injuring a woman.
She was taken to hospital but police said her injuries are not thought to be serious.
A 52-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.
Det Insp Heather Martin, from Blackburn CID, said: “Our officers quickly attended the scene and made an arrest.
“I want to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.
“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol Blackburn town centre, as they normally do, and I would encourage anybody with concerns to approach them.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 663 of July 18, 2023.