News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Jack Jermy-Doyle: Pair charged with manslaughter after man dies from ‘serious head injuries’ following Preston attack

Detectives investigating the death of Jack Jermy-Doyle, who suffered “irreversible brain damage” following an attack in Preston, have charged two men with manslaughter.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died two days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives investigating the death of Jack Jermy-Doyle have charged two men with manslaughter (Credit: Lancashire Police)Detectives investigating the death of Jack Jermy-Doyle have charged two men with manslaughter (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Detectives investigating the death of Jack Jermy-Doyle have charged two men with manslaughter (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Detectives investigating his death confirmed two men were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday (July 18) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

They were:

- Jak Fairclough, 28, of Blackpool Road, Preston

- Jake Parkinson, now aged 22, of Bow Lane, Preston

They were bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court at 10am on August 3.