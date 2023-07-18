Jack Jermy-Doyle: Pair charged with manslaughter after man dies from ‘serious head injuries’ following Preston attack
Jack Jermy-Doyle was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street at approximately 2.40am on August 12, 2022.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died two days later.
His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives investigating his death confirmed two men were charged with manslaughter on Tuesday (July 18) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
They were:
- Jak Fairclough, 28, of Blackpool Road, Preston
- Jake Parkinson, now aged 22, of Bow Lane, Preston
They were bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court at 10am on August 3.