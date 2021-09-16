Woman hospitalised with multiple facial fractures after couple assaulted during night out in Preston

The incident occurred at Hartleys Wine Bar in Mount Street at around 12.30am on Sunday (September 12).

The victims - a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s - were standing in the balcony area of the bar as a group of people were being escorted from the premises.

A woman who was part of the group proceeded to grab the female victim's hair before a man punched her in the face

She was then kicked in the face after falling to the floor.

The male victim attempted to intervene but he was also punched by the man.

The woman was taken to hospital where it was discovered she had suffered four fractures to her eye socket which required surgery.

DC Laura Fagan, of Preston CID, said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack, carried out by strangers on a couple who were simply enjoying a night out.

"The two victims have been left extremely shaken and the female victim has facial fractures which will need surgery."

The female offender has been described as around 5ft 3in tall, with dark-coloured hair.

The male offender - believed to be in his 40s or 50s - was described as stocky, over 6ft tall, with short, light-coloured hair which is shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a blue jumper.

"We are determined to find those responsible and are asking anyone with information about the assault to get in touch with us," DC Laura Fagan added.

"Maybe you saw all or part of it, perhaps you captured some of it on your mobile phone or maybe you think you know who was responsible.

"Whatever you know, please get in touch with us straight away."

Anybody with information has been urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 605 of September 12.

You can also report any information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.