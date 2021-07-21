Woman dragged out of car during 'terrifying' A6 robbery

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was driving towards Chorley in her white BMW M235i when she received a text at around 6.35pm yesterday (July 20).

She pulled into a layby at the Blackrod Bypass - somewhere between the junction with Bolton Road in Westhoughton and Grimeford Lane - at around 6.35pm.

Moments later two men approached her vehicle before smashing the driver's window and pulling her from the car.

The car was later found abandoned in a nearby field.

Det Sgt Paul Price, of Chorley CID, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim and it has understandably left her extremely shaken.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and I am asking the public to get in contact if they saw the white BMW in that area before or after this shocking incident occurred.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman was robbed of her vehicle on the A6.

"I would also ask people to check their dashcam footage to see if they have picked up the BMW travelling from the Greater Manchester area before 6.33pm or indeed after the incident."

Anyone with information or footage has been asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1370 of July 20.