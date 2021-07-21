Suspected drink-driver arrested after car crashes into woodland near Garstang
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after they crashed their car near Garstang.
A red Volkswagen left the road before crashing into nearby woodland in Hall Lane, Great Eccleston, yesterday afternoon (July 20).
Officers arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving after being called to the scene shortly after 6.05pm.
He has since been charged with the offence.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers would like to thank the public who assisted at the scene and in directing officers towards the suspect."
