Suspected drink-driver arrested after car crashes into woodland near Garstang

A red Volkswagen left the road before crashing into nearby woodland in Hall Lane, Great Eccleston, yesterday afternoon (July 20).

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of drink-driving after being called to the scene shortly after 6.05pm.

He has since been charged with the offence.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers would like to thank the public who assisted at the scene and in directing officers towards the suspect."

