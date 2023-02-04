Fire crews were called to the blaze in Grisedale Place, off Moor Road, after a 999 call at 6.48am this morning.

Firefighters managed to carry a woman out of the burning flat but she was was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint fire investigation involving the fire service and Lancashire is now under way to determine the cause of the fatal fire.

A woman has died after a flat fire in Grisedale Place, Chorley at 6.48am on Saturday morning (February 4). Picture credit: Toya Clegg

A fire service spokesman said: “Three fire engines from Lancashire and Greater Manchester were called to a fire involving a flat on Grisedale Place, Chorley at 6.48am on Saturday morning.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"One person was brought out of the property by firefighters, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“A fire investigation has now commenced.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.