Teenage girl raped in Chorley's Astley Park and 17-year-old boy arrested
A teenage girl was raped in Chorley’s Astley Park last night (Friday, February 4).
Lancashire Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy in the park after a girl reported being raped at around 11.13pm.
On Saturday morning, a white forensics tent was erected near the bowling green where a section of the park has been cordoned off with police tape.
Police say the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.
The force added that the girl and her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.
The park remains open to the public, with the police cordon restricted to the area near the bowling green.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.13pm yesterday (Friday, February 3) to a report that a teenage girl had been raped in Astley Park, Chorley.
“Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in the park on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.
“The girl and her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.”