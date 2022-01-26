Woman charged for assaulting emergency workers and multiple shoplifting offences in Lancashire

Jodie Shea was charged in relation to five thefts from shops and stalls in the city and seven breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

The 33-year-old was also charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

Shea, of no fixed abode, was also arrested on a Failure to Appear (FTA) and a recall to prison warrant.

A woman has been charged with multiple offences after being arrested in Blackburn

She has now been remanded into custody to await sentencing on February 17, 2022.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We know that shoplifting in Blackburn can cause immense distress to local businesses and residents.

"Given the hardships all businesses have faced over the past 22 months, we"re passionate about targeting those who are intent on committing this kind of criminality.

"We hope that this gives local businesses some reassurance that we will continue to work with them and take positive action against those who carry on offending."

