Woman arrested for pouring beer over partner and punching him at Preston railway station

Officers with British Transport Police were called to Preston Railway Station after train staff reported the alleged assault on Friday evening (June 18).

Staff had become concerned after receiving reports that the woman had been causing a disturbance onboard the Preston-bound service. The woman is then alleged to have punched her partner repeatedly before pouring a can of beer over him in front of shocked passengers.

The woman was met by officers on the platform and taken to an interview room at the station where she was questioned about the incident.

She was then arrested on suspicion of a domestic violence-related assault and taken into custody.

She has since been bailed and the case has been passed to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) where a decision will be made on whether to pursue charges.

"She has been bailed pending a charging decision. All domestic violence offences, regardless of gender, must be referred to the CPS for a charging decision."

