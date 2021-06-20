'Drink driver' banned after crashing through road closure at rail crossing in Bamber Bridge

The crash happened in March when two Network Rail workers had to leap out of the way to avoid being hit by a Ford Transit van as it hurtled towards them at the level crossing in Station Road.

The road had been closed to allow works to take place at night, but the 47-year-old van driver ploughed through the crossing, nearly hitting the pair of workers.

The man had been suspected of drink driving but refused to take an alcohol breath test when instructed by police.

Today (Sunday, June 20), British Transport Police have confirmed that the man has been successfully charged and sentenced for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Following a guilty plea, he has been banned from driving for 22 months, but Magistrates said this can be reduced to 22 weeks if a driving course is completed.

The 47-year-old has also been ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay £180 costs and victim surcharge.

The court said his guilty plea had been taken into account during sentencing.

