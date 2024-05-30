Woman arrested after man stabbed in stomach at Cambridge Close in Preston
Police said they were called to Plungington Road in Preston on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance at a pub.
The people involved had left, but officers were then called to Cambridge Close and found a man with a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a serious but stable condition.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and affray.
Officers said they are treating the incidents as linked and patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.