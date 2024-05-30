Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the stomach in Preston.

Police said they were called to Plungington Road in Preston on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance at a pub.

Officers were called to Cambridge Close in Preston on Tuesday and found a man with a stab wound.

The people involved had left, but officers were then called to Cambridge Close and found a man with a stab wound.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and affray.

He was taken to hospital and was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and affray.