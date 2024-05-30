Breaking

Public urged to steer clear of Shelley Road in Preston as firefighters tackle fire

By Emma Downey
Published 30th May 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters are currently on the scene battling a blaze in Preston.

The public have been urged to steer clear of Shelley Road as firefighters tackle a domestic property fire.

Firefighters are currently battling a fire on Shelley Road in Preston.Firefighters are currently battling a fire on Shelley Road in Preston.
Firefighters are currently battling a fire on Shelley Road in Preston.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 07:32 three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a domestic premises on Shelley Road, Preston.

“Firefighters are currently on scene using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.”

Related topics:FirePrestonPenwortham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.