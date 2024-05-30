Breaking
Public urged to steer clear of Shelley Road in Preston as firefighters tackle fire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters are currently on the scene battling a blaze in Preston.
The public have been urged to steer clear of Shelley Road as firefighters tackle a domestic property fire.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 07:32 three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a domestic premises on Shelley Road, Preston.
“Firefighters are currently on scene using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.