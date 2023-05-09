News you can trust since 1886
Woman arrested after man in his 20s assaulted in Bacup

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after a man in his 20s was assaulted in broad daylight in Bacup.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:01 BST

Police were called to reports a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Rochdale Road at around 11.23am on Tuesday (May 9).

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area following the incident.

A woman was arrested after a man was assaulted in BacupA woman was arrested after a man was assaulted in Bacup
An air ambulance was also reportedly spotted making its way to the scene

A 19-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

She remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.