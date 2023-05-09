Woman arrested after man in his 20s assaulted in Bacup
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after a man in his 20s was assaulted in broad daylight in Bacup.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Police were called to reports a man in his 20s had been assaulted in Rochdale Road at around 11.23am on Tuesday (May 9).
Residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area following the incident.
An air ambulance was also reportedly spotted making its way to the scene
A 19-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
She remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.