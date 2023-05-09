Officers ordered Zain Anwar, who was driving a Toyota Auris, to stop in Whitworth in the early hours of September 3, 2022.

The 18-year-old sped off and reached speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone while dangerously overtaking other vehicles.

Anwar ultimately lost control of the car and crashed into the wall of a children’s nursery in Market Street after failing to negotiate a corner.

An 18-year-old man was banned from driving for 18 months after crashing into a children’s nursery during a police chase.

Officers said the collision caused a “great deal of damage”.

Anwar fled the scene of the collision but was traced with the help of CCTV footage.

Anwar, of Birkdale Close, Rochdale, later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

He was banned from driving for 18 months after appearing at Burnley Crown Court, and will have to pass an extended driving test.