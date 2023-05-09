Driver who crashed into children’s nursery after 80mph police chase in Lancashire avoids jail
A driver crashed into a children’s nursery after reaching speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone in Lancashire.
Officers ordered Zain Anwar, who was driving a Toyota Auris, to stop in Whitworth in the early hours of September 3, 2022.
The 18-year-old sped off and reached speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone while dangerously overtaking other vehicles.
Anwar ultimately lost control of the car and crashed into the wall of a children’s nursery in Market Street after failing to negotiate a corner.
Officers said the collision caused a “great deal of damage”.
Anwar fled the scene of the collision but was traced with the help of CCTV footage.
Anwar, of Birkdale Close, Rochdale, later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
He was banned from driving for 18 months after appearing at Burnley Crown Court, and will have to pass an extended driving test.
He was also given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.