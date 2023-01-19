The man, aged in his 90s, was deceived by a thief posing as a cleaner who entered his home in Lutwidge Avenue on Thursday afternoon (December 22).

After pretending to clean his bathroom, she sneaked out of the house with two large bags filled with Christmas presents he had bought for his family.

Officers on December 23 launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information or doorbell footage to come forward.

On Thursday (January 19), Lancashire Police confirmed a 43-year-old woman was arrested in Preston on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling.

She remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

Following the crime, Chief Insp Chris Abbott, from Preston Police, said: “Distraction burglars often prey upon our most vulnerable residents.

