Preston man charged after pensioner punched in face during doorstep robbery
A man has been charged after a pensioner was attacked and robbed in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:15pm
The victim, 84, was attacked and robbed after answering his door in Walker Street at around 9pm on Friday (January 6).
Patrick Jackson, 51, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday (January 16).
Officers on Thursday (January 19) confirmed he had been charged with robbery.
He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (January 19th).