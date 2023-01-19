News you can trust since 1886
Preston man charged after pensioner punched in face during doorstep robbery

A man has been charged after a pensioner was attacked and robbed in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:15pm

The victim, 84, was attacked and robbed after answering his door in Walker Street at around 9pm on Friday (January 6).

Patrick Jackson, 51, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was arrested in connection with the incident on Monday (January 16).

The victim was attacked and robbed after answering his door in Walker Street
Officers on Thursday (January 19) confirmed he had been charged with robbery.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (January 19th).

A 48-year-old man, of no fixed address, who was arrested on suspicion of robbery has since been released with no further action.