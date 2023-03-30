The man was spotted falling out of a vehicle – possibly a black BMW SUV – on Liverpool Old Road, close to St Michael’s Church.

He was then seen getting into a second vehicle, possibly a black Mercedes, which proceeded to drive off at speed.

Police were called to the scene at around 5.30pm on Monday (March 27).

The man was spotted falling out of a vehicle on Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole (Credit: Google)

“Enquiries are underway to try and establish the circumstances and to trace those involved so we can check on their welfare,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers urged eyewitnesses and anyone with CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1062 of March 27.