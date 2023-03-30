Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £3.5k found in car in Blackburn
A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £3.5k was found in a car in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:42 BST
A VW Jetta was stopped by officers in Audley Lane at around 9.25pm on Wednesday (March 29) due to the manner it was being driven.
Around £3,500 in cash was found when police searched the car.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possession of cannabis and driving with excess drugs.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (March 30).