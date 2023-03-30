News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £3.5k found in car in Blackburn

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £3.5k was found in a car in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:42 BST

A VW Jetta was stopped by officers in Audley Lane at around 9.25pm on Wednesday (March 29) due to the manner it was being driven.

Around £3,500 in cash was found when police searched the car.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possession of cannabis and driving with excess drugs.

A man was arrested after £3.5k was found in a car in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (March 30).