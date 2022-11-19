Witness appeal: Pedestrian seriously injured after being knocked down by taxi in Blackburn town centre
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being knocked down by taxi in Blackburn town centre early this morning (Nov 19) and police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
A private hire taxi was in collision with a pedestrian on Montague Street at its junction with King Street, at 12.20am.
The pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.
Most Popular
If you saw the collision or can help please contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 0024 of November 19, 2022.