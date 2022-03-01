Man damages vehicle in Preston sparking police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage

A man caused criminal damage to a vehicle in the area of Wyresdale Crescent and Newby Place in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 27).

On Tuesday (March 1), police launched an appeal for any footage that showed a van travelling in Wyresdale Crescent at around 5.30am.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting reference number LC-20220227-0547.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.