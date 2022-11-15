Officers in Rossendale were made aware of two vans travelling in a convoy on Monday night (November 15).

One of the vehicles was believed to be stolen and on false number plates, and was also linked to a burglary in Blackburn.

The vans had made their way from Rossendale to Blackpool, and were making the return journey to the east of the county when officers began to follow them.

Three men were arrested after police discovered “£10k worth of cannabis” inside a van (Credit: Lancashire Police)

One was stopped in Croftwood Terrace, Blackburn, at around 7.30pm.

Police found a large cannabis grow inside the van with an estimated street value of around £10,000.

The driver also tested positive for drug-driving.

A 25-year-old man from Darwen was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving, burglary at a dwelling, possession of Class A drugs and theft of a vehicle.

The second van was stopped on the M6 at junction 31 (Samlesbury) at around 8pm.

Officers found a number of items inside the vehicle including heat source equipment and balaclavas.

Two men from Blackburn – aged 23 and 35 – were arrested on suspicion of burglary at a dwelling.

