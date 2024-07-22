Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s former champion boxer Scott Fitzgerald is wanted by police - this is why...

The 32-year-old boxer is on the run after Lancashire Police issued a warrant for his arrest last week.

On Friday, the force circulated his mugshot on social media and appealed for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

The force said Fitzgerald is wanted on suspicion of ‘wounding with intent’ and should not be approached, but no further details were provided in the appeal.

Today, Lancashire Police provided a further statement to the Post on the incident.

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald, 32, has commented on Lancashire Police posts appealing for information on his whereabouts as he remains wanted for alleged assault | LEP

Why is Scott Fitzgerald wanted?

A spokesperson for the force said “We were called at 2.50am on Monday, July 15 to Guildhall Street, Preston, to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 30s had suffered a cut to his head. He attended hospital for treatment.”

The force says the public should not approach Fitzgerald but should report any immediate sightings to 999.

“For non-immediate sightings, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected],” added police.

Boxer taunts police on Facebook

The former super-welterweight champion appears to be aware of his wanted status and is evading arrest.

He appeared to tease Lancashire Police by commenting on his own ‘Wanted appeal’, as the 32-year-old remains on the run.

In Friday’s police appeal, Fitzgerald popped up in the Facebook comments as he appeared to tease police about his wanted status.

One of his posts was ‘liked’ by nearly 1,000 people but many of his friends and fans urged the former champ to hand himself in.