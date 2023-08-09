On Tuesday morning many were left scratching their heads as to whether they had left their cars unlocked after finding the doors open along with items missing. One Chainhouse Lane resident said she had found some of her cars broken into with the glovebox routed through and a set of keys which housed other keys on it missing. She said: “Luckily, they didn’t really take anything other than a bit of change in all of our cars. I left my LV purse which has £5 but they didn’t even take that. We do have a car on the drive that wasn’t broken into but it does have a camera in it.”

A Sheephill Lane owner said they had also had their car rummaged through which had kids toys in but again, luckily nothing had been taken. Many Chain House Lane residents claim they were also the victim of overnight thefts, but while some claimed to have nothing valuable taken, others added that the mystery, fussy thief had taken some coats but decided to leave them strewn across the road after riffling through them.

Another said: “Car broken into on Chain House Lane last night, whoever it was got over an electric gate to get to it Ring doorbell hasn’t picked up anything - money taken and coats taken, rifled through and left all over the road”, while another added, “Think ours was done too, everything rummaged through and left on seats, door was slightly open. I was convinced I locked it too as I do every night.”