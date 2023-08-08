These are the best Italian restaurants in Preston and South Ribble according to readers
From the classic spaghetti bolognese, a comforting carbonara, to the more adventurous beef ragu, Italian restaurants will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to your pasta dish.
By Emma Downey
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST
We asked Post readers for their verdict on the best Italian restaurants in and around Preston and South Ribble and they did nto disappoint!
Take a look at 13 of the must try Italian venues.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4