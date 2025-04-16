'When we can say more we will update' - Preston police recover stolen plant machinery including JCB dumper
Preston Police recovered the stolen machinery yesterday which included a JCB excavator and a JCB dumper.
A spokesperson for the police said: “South Rural Taskforce working with NCATT have recovered a JCB Excavator and a JCB Dumper.
“These items were reported stolen in other force areas and are part of a larger ongoing investigation into stolen plant machinery.”
They added that it was part of a large scale organised crime and when they could say more would provide a further update.