Published 16th Apr 2025
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:14 BST
Police have recovered a number of stolen plant machinery as part of a larger ongoing investigation.

Preston Police recovered the stolen machinery yesterday which included a JCB excavator and a JCB dumper.

A spokesperson for the police said: “South Rural Taskforce working with NCATT have recovered a JCB Excavator and a JCB Dumper.

“These items were reported stolen in other force areas and are part of a larger ongoing investigation into stolen plant machinery.”

They added that it was part of a large scale organised crime and when they could say more would provide a further update.

